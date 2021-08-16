Easypaisa Reaffirms its Commitment to a Cashless Pakistan this Independence Day

Easypaisa, Pakistan’s leading digital payments platform, celebrated Independence Day by reaffirming its commitment to the growth and prosperity of the nation by driving financial inclusion.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the organization’s office in Islamabad with colleagues joining in from across the country. At the event, Pakistan’s flag was raised by CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa, M. Mudassar Aqil in presence of the bank’s leadership team.

Sharing his views on the occasion, M. Mudassar Aqil stated, “Every year on 14th August, we as a nation are reminded of the gift of a motherland that we received more than seven decades ago. At Easypaisa, we take pride in being one of the pioneers of digital payments and leading the country’s digital financial revolution through our efforts.”

“As we celebrate Independence Day this year, we wholeheartedly commit towards continuing our journey of inculcating financial ability in the lives of the masses across the country,” he added.

Easypaisa has been at the forefront of leading the transformation towards a cashless ecosystem. Serving millions of users with an annual throughput of PKR 1.5 trillion, Easypaisa has quickly become one of the most widely accepted digital payments platforms in the country.