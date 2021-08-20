Taha Aziz Magrabi to Head Utility Stores Corporation

The General Manager of Shell Pakistan, Taha Aziz Magrabi, will head the state-owned Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

Sources told ProPakistani that the USC board has finalized all the matters related to Magrabi’s appointment as the USC Managing Director (MD) that and he will take the charge in the next week this month.

Magrabi is currently leading the Shell Retail Business in Pakistan. He was the second choice when the Ministry of Industries and Production finalized the names for the appointment of the MD, but his appointment has now been finalized.

Sources said that he will receive a salary of over Rs. 1 million and other allowances from the USC.

Note that the Cabinet had approved the appointment of Umer Habib Lodhi as USC MD for three years in June. However, he has not taken charge of the post and the ministry resorted to recommending Magarbi’s name for the position.