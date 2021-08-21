CM Punjab Suspends Two Police Officials in Minar-e-Pakistan Case

Punjab’s Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has suspended two police officials in connection with the Minar-e-Pakistan incident that occurred on 14 August.

Advertisement

He chaired a meeting on the law and order situation with specific reference to the case involving the assault of a woman by a mob at Greater Iqbal Park and decided to suspend Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Usman Haider and Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Jameel of the Badami Bagh police station.

The CM appointed Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Sajid Kiyani as Officer on Special Duty and directed Senior Superintendent of Police Nadeem Abbas and Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Hassan Jahangir to report to the Central Police Office.

ALSO READ

Punjab to Launch Rescue Air Ambulance Service

He also suspended the Project Director and Deputy Director of Greater Iqbal Park and stated that a letter will be sent to the federal government for action to be taken in this regard.

ALSO READ

Abdul Razzaq Makes Fun of Nida Dar With Sexist Remarks During TV Show [Video]

The attendees of the meeting also discussed the developments made in the case of the murder of the brother of MPA Asad Khokhar and expressed concerns over recent happenings in the provincial capital.