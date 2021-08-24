Graana.com Collaborates with Atomcamp for Certification in Hospitality & Tourism Management – Gilgit City

Being a strong supporter of the Hospitality & Tourism sector in the country, Graana.com has announced its collaboration with Atomcamp for Certification in Hospitality and Tourism Management – Gilgit city.

Advertisement

The course, set to commence from September 5, 2021, is a two-day training for a Certification in Hospitality and Tourism Management, designed specifically for the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan by Atomcamp. The training will take place in the Software Technology Park in Konodas, Gilgit.

The training is divided into four modules:

Restaurant Management

Under this module, the participants will be briefed on aesthetics, hygiene, cultural food, and commercial awareness.

Tour Operations Management

This module will focus on destination marketing, ticketing, itinerary building, and guest management.

Hotel Management

Module 3 is an amalgamation of maintenance, client management, guest care, and professional communication.

Digital Marketing

The module will brief the participants on video editing, vlogging, content creation, photography, and social media marketing.

How to Apply?

The register for the two-day certification, starting from Sept 5, enroll at Certification in Hospitality & Tourism Management – Gilgit city.

Those looking to apply will be asked to fill out personal details and submit information. The participant fee for the certification course is Rs. 500.

Advertisement

About the Course

The course participants will be trained to find extensive acceptance in the job market and open the doors to pursue their businesses bringing innovation in this sector.

Graana.com

This is Graana.com’s third academic collaboration to promote formal education.

An amalgamation of both theory and practical studies, the certification provides a learning experience by closely examining technological and management matters related to Pakistan’s hospitality and tourism industry.

Graana.com has previously collaborated with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) to introduce Certification in Real Estate Science – Level 1, and the University of Central Punjab (UCP) to launch Pakistan’s first Bachelors in Real Estate Management.