Vivo X70 Pro Key Specifications Leaked in Online Listing

The Vivo X70 is going to be the next flagship lineup from the Chinese phone maker. While we don’t have a launch date yet, the X70 Pro has just been spotted on the Google Play Console listing, revealing key specifications.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Vivo Y33S Launched With 50MP Camera and 5000 mAh Battery

The global variant of the X70 Pro carries the model number Vivo V2105, which was also seen on Geekbench recently. The Google Play listing shows that the phone will have a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display with a cornered punch-hole cutout, the same as the X60 Pro from last year. It will have a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

vivo X70 Pro visits Google Play Console listing and Google Supported Devices list.

8GB RAM

Dimensity 1200

Android 11

1080×2376

Plus, device's front look is out.

Feel free to retweet.#vivo #vivoX70Pro pic.twitter.com/vzepxPxkb4 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 24, 2021

It will be powered by the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 SoC (MT6893 model number) with 8GB RAM. It does not mention storage options, but the phone will boot Android 11 out of the box.

The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro are expected to feature the same specifications but will differ in the camera department. The Vanilla X70 may have a Sony IMX766 50MP primary sensor, while the X70 Pro will feature a higher-end camera. Both phones will sport Vivo’s self-developed “Yueying” ISP chip.

Since both phones have already appeared on different certification platforms, we expect them to break cover soon, likely sometime in September. Though there is no word on a launch date yet, we will update this space as soon as there is more information.