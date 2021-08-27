SAPM on Youth Affairs and SCCI Delegation Meets FBR Chairman

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, along with a delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, met with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, at FBR HQ.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Federal Insurance Ombudsman Warns Public About Insurance Fraud

The delegation comprised Sialkot Chamber President, Qaiser Iqbal Baryaar, and other senior office bearers of trade bodies. Usman Dar and delegates of trade bodies congratulated Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed on his appointment as Chairman FBR.

The delegation appreciated FBR for taking special initiatives to promote ease of doing business in Sialkot. They also valued the automated issuance of refunds into taxpayer’s accounts.

During the meeting, the matter relating to sales tax incentives for small and medium enterprise exporters was discussed.

Chairman FBR was assisted by the FBR team comprising Member (Inland Revenue Policy) and Chief (Sales Tax Operations). The Chairman FBR appreciated the feedback of the delegation and invited concrete proposals from the delegates sector-wise.

ALSO READ

Govt Hires Irish Firm to Examine Recent FBR Cyber Attack

Accordingly, the Chairman FBR issued on-spot instruction to the Chief (Sales Tax Operations) to coordinate with Sialkot field formation officers and formulate a Committee to address the issues being faced by the business community and submit a detailed report till the 30th September 2021.