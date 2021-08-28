FFALCON Thunderbird FF1 is a Mid-Range Smartphone by TCL and Huawei

FFALCON is a sub-brand from TCL that produces TVs and audio equipment in China, but now it’s branching out to smartphones. The Thunderbird FF1 is the brand’s first-ever smartphone, and it has been co-developed by Huawei.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Huawei Finally Responds to Spying Allegations

Design and Display

Upfront, the Thunderbird FF1 has a 6.67-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera is housed in a pill-shaped cutout and there is a massive square-shaped camera bump on the back. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side on top of the power button.

Internals and Storage

The internals are graced by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options. FFALCON has not mentioned whether there is a memory card slot or not.

The phone boots Android 11 out of the box.

Cameras

The massive camera island on the rear includes a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP depth unit, and an LED flash at the bottom. This camera setup can record 1080p videos in 30 and 60 FPS.

The pill-shaped punch-hole on the front can be deceiving since it looks like a dual-camera setup, but it’s only a single 16MP shooter next to an LED flash.

Battery and Pricing

The battery department features a 4,300 mAh cell powered with 66W speedy charging, which can fully charge the device in only 40 minutes.

The FFALCON Thunderbird FF1 will be available in Black and Green colors for a starting price of $385

FFALCON Thunderbird FF1 Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 900

MediaTek Dimensity 900 CPU: 2.4GHz Octa-Core

2.4GHz Octa-Core GPU: Mali G68 MC4

Mali G68 MC4 OS : Android 11

: Android 11 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.67″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate

: Memory : RAM : 8GB Internal : 128GB, 256GB Card slot : N/A

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 64MP (main)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP, (depth) Front : 16MP

: Colors: Black, Green

Black, Green Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 4,300 mAh, 66W fast charging

: 4,300 mAh, 66W fast charging Price: $385