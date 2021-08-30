PMC Will Now Issue Licenses to Medical Graduates

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced the issuance of full licenses to medical graduates who pass the National Licensing Examination.

Advertisement

The National Licensing Examination (NLE) was organized for the first time in five major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Karachi from 20 to 27 August.

ALSO READ Man Arrested for Brutally Killing a Cat in Islamabad

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the PMC on Sunday, medical graduates are now required to pass the NLE to be able to work in Pakistan. Additionally, it will be conducted four times a year.

The statement detailed that a total of 1,470 candidates (1,164 foreign and 306 local) attempted NLE Step 1, of which 1,160 passed and will receive their licenses soon.

ALSO READ KP Announces New Housing Projects in Peshawar & Mardan

The spokesperson added that another examination will be conducted in December for the 123 candidates who had been unable to take the first one despite their registrations.

The qualifying foreign candidates in List A will be issued full licenses after passing Step 2 of the NLE, and interim licenses will be issued to the foreign graduates who appear in Lists B and C.