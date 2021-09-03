Inzamam Includes Surprising Picks In His T20 World Cup Squad

With the deadline for the T20 World Cup squad announcement fast approaching, the discussion for Pakistan’s 15-man T20 World Cup squad is also heating up in the cricketing fraternity. Although Pakistan’s T20 side looks settled, they still have a few positions left to fill, and many cricketing experts have presented their point of view on which players should be on the plane to UAE.

Former Chief Selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq also presented his views on what should the Pakistan 15-man squad look like. Inzamam believes that Pakistan’s top-order and bowling unit are more or less settled, and no drastic changes should be made there. He said that middle-order is a point of concern for the national team, and Pakistan will have to be smart in their squad selection.

Inzamam’s 15-man squad includes a few surprise picks, including the veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, the retired fast bowler, Mohammad Amir, and the opener, Shan Masood. Inzamam believes that Shoaib Malik’s experience in the middle-order will be crucial for Pakistan, and he is the best available option out of the lot.

“You have tried Haider (Ali), Azam Khan and a lot of others in the middle-order, but no one has scored. The middle-order is an important position. Shoaib Malik is a senior player. If he does the job for you till the World Cup, he should be considered for sure,” Inzamam said.

The former captain also urged Mohammad Amir to take back his retirement from international cricket as he could be the difference-maker in the mega event. He said that Amir’s experience would do wonders for the national team in the T20 World Cup.

The 51-year old also praised Shan Masood and said that his performances in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six and the inaugural edition of Kashmir Premier League (KPL) warrant a place in the T20 squad. He said that Shan plays risk-free cricket while playing at a high strike rate, and Pakistan could use his services in case the other openers are failing.

Here is Inzamam’s 15-man squad for T20 World Cup: