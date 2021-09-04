Redmi 10 Prime Launched With More Battery

The Redmi 10 lineup has been updated in India with the Redmi 10 Prime, which is the same as the global Redmi 10, only with a bigger 6,000 mAh battery. The best part is that it costs no more than its global counterpart.
Redmi 10 Prime is one of the cheapest phones out there with a 90Hz display. This is on top of a 6.5-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor doubles as the power button on the side.
The MediaTek Helio G88 SoC remains unchanged as well with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage options. The bigger 6,000 mAh battery has the same 18W fast charging support and 9W reverse charging speeds if you want to use the phone as a power bank.
The massive camera setup on the back includes a 50MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP camera duo for depth sensing and macro shots. The punch-hole front camera is an 8MP shooter.
Redmi 10 Prime will be available in Phantom Black, Astral White, and Bifrost Blue colors with a starting price of $171.
Redmi 10 Prime Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
- OS: Android 11, MIUI 12.5
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio, 90Hz refresh rate
- Memory
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Internal: 64/128 GB
- Card slot: Yes
- Camera:
- Primary: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4 (depth)
- Secondary: 8 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C
- Headphone jack: Yes
- Fingerprint scanner: side-mounted
- Colors: Phantom Black, Astral White, Bifrost Blue
- Battery: 6,000 mAh, 18W fast charging, 9W reverse charging
- Price: $171, $199