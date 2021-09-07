Govt Likely to Approve Shakeel Ahmad Mangnejo as EOBI Chairman

The federal government is likely to give approval of the posting of Shakeel Ahmad Mangnejo as chairman of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

Sources told Propakistani that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has proposed the federal cabinet to give approval of the name of the chairman of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, Shakeel Ahmad Mangnejo, as chairman EOBI for the period of one year, or till the appointment of Chairman through a competitive process, whichever is earlier.

Sources said that the Establishment division on the direction of the Prime Minister Secretariat furnished three Pakistan Administrative Officers named for Chairman EOBI which include Shakeel Ahmad Mangnejo, Humair Karim and Syed Ata ur Rehman.

Sources said that the slot of Chairman EOBI has been vacant since February 2021 after the retirement of the last chairman. The ministry had given the look after charge to grade 20 Director-General HR of EOBI however he cannot make strategic decisions.

Sources in ministry told Propakistani that leaving EOBI as regular chairman might affect the very health of the institution as the department is at a critical juncture, so the overseas ministry had asked the PM office to post an officer for an interim period to run the affairs of the ministry.

Sources said that the ministry had completed the process of hiring a chairman from the private sector back in June, however, the cabinet directed the ministry to revise the pay package commensurate from (MP-11 to MP-1 scale) with the market and advertised again and now the ministry has started the process again.

It is pertinent to note that EOBI is an autonomous body working under the administrative control of the overseas and human resource division.