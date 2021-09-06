Senate Committee Holds Meeting For Deliberating on Usefulness Of Electronic Voting Machines

The marathon meetings of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs deliberated on electronic voting machines, with opposition parties opposing the move while treasury members seemed willing to amend any laws pertaining to the viability and practicality of Electronic Voting Machines.

Advertisement

The committee met under the chairmanship of Senator Taj Haider in Parliament Lodges on Monday as the 3-day meeting started.

ALSO READ Govt Defers Plan To Empower Cabinet Secretary Office and Secretaries Committee

Federal Minister for science and technology Senator Shibli Faraz briefed the committee regarding transparency and usage of the EVM. He said the government is taking EVM very seriously and opposition should come up with suggestions to improve the technology and should not fret with the introduction of the technology.

Minister Shibli Faraz acknowledged all concerns raised by members on transparency are valid and the ministry of science and technology is willing to improve in the design and logic of the machines.

Briefing the committee, the minister for parliamentary affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, said that the opposition is worst affected after poll-rigging, and after every election, losing parties allege rigging. Therefore, opposition parties should support the government’s move to bring transparency and technology to the electoral process. He said that the technology is non-political.

Committee members raised different questions regarding the efficacy and security of such a system. Committee members from opposition parties showed their reservations on the concept and workings of Electronic Voting Machines.

Senator Ali Zafar said that the EVM system is just a concept under consideration. This is under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission to procure machinery/necessary equipment and frame rules on its usage. Government should not be indulging in procurement and manufacturing of such technology. Only ECP should conduct experiments in this regard.

Replying to which Senator Shibli Faraz commented that the government is advocating for EVM in order to bring about transparency in the whole election process so that unnecessary controversy can be avoided in future elections.

Advertisement

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar remarked that the Election Commission of Pakistan has termed induction of EVMs as premature then why is the government infringing upon the domain of the Election Commission by going ahead with the introduction of such technology.

Senator Sania Nishtar said that it is beyond comprehension as to why the introduction of modern technology in today’s age and time is being opposed at such learned and prestigious forums. We need to evaluate what kind of issues does the EVM really solves and how modern technology can bring about transparency in the election process. We must give technology a chance, she added.

On a separate note, officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan briefed committee members regarding two Pilot Projects completed by the commission. Director-General IT ECP outlined issues faced during those trials and informed the committee members that detailed reports were sent to the Parliament to which no reply has been received to date.

Committee members were invited by Senator Shibli Faraz to experience the voting process by physically inspecting the machine. Senators were facilitated by Ministry officials in a mock exercise through the use of EVMs.

ALSO READ PM Directs Power Division to Employ Technology to Save Paying Consumers from Load-Management

The meeting was adjourned to meet again tomorrow for further deliberations on the matter.

The meeting was attended by Senator, Azam Khan Swati, Sania Nishtar, Abida Mohammad Azeem, Hilal ur Rehman, Farooq Hamid Naek, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Syed Ali Zafar, Walid Iqbal, Sameena Mumtaz, Special invitee Afnan ullah Khan, Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz, Officials from Election Commission of Pakistan along with Chairman NADRA.