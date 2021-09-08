Advertisement

Rupee Gains Big Against All Currencies After Slipping to Its Lowest Since August 2020

Posted 6 seconds ago by Aleena Haroon

The Pakistani Rupee appreciated today after slipping to its lowest against the US Dollar since August 2020. It gained 38 paisas against the Dollar to close at Rs. 167.25 today.

Advertisement

It registered an intra-day high of Rs. 167.75 against the US Dollar (USD), and an intra-day low of Rs. 167.30.

Image

ALSO READ

Yesterday, the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) depreciated by 0.24 percent against the USD and closed at Rs. 167.63, which was its lowest level since 28 August 2020.

It has been depreciating steadily over the past weeks on the back of a widening current account deficit and the political uncertainty in Afghanistan.

The founder and CEO of Currency Market Associates, Asad Rizvi, tweeted that the financial market in Afghanistan is still brittle.

Economist Ali Khizar tweeted that “there is no need to panic” about the PKR’s recent depreciation, and that investors needed to become mature now that Pakistan had shifted to a market-based exchange rate system. The currency’s trends now depend on market sentiments and fundamentals, which, he said, would mature with time.

Khizar added that any positive news such as from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or Afghanistan would buoy sentiments and drive the PKR’s value up in the short term.

“Don’t overthink on PKR slide, let the reality of healthy volatility sink in,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Image

ALSO READ

The PKR appreciated against other major currencies today. It gained 12 paisas against the Euro, 48 paisas against the Pound Sterling (GBP), 61 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and 24 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

It also added 10 paisas each against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED).

Aleena Haroon
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>