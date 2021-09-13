Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council Discloses List of Unaccredited Institutions

Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) has disclosed 12 public sector universities across Pakistan that are not accredited for awarding MSc, MPhil, and Ph.D. degrees in Veterinary Medicine to their students.

In a recently published public notice, PVMC warned candidates enrolled in these institutions “not to waste their time and money” by studying in these universities.

“Neither the Council recognizes the degrees issued by such institutes, nor do we register the qualifying degree holders,” the notification added.

These universities have been providing veterinary and animal sciences education for decades on basis of temporary approval.

The universities include:

Gomal University D.I Khan Pir Ali Shah Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Lasbela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Sciences, Balochistan Bahawuddin Zakria University Multan Islamia University Bahawalpur University of Poonch Rawlakot, Azad Kashmir College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Jhang Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Sakrand Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Narowal Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur

“Degree holders from these universities will not be eligible for any government or non-government job,” the notification read.

Besides, the notice revealed that only four veterinary institutions out of fifteen are fully accredited for awarding degrees of DVM, MSc, M.Phil, and Ph.D. These are the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Rifa College of Veterinary Sciences, Lahore, and Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.