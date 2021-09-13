Advertisement

Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council Discloses List of Unaccredited Institutions

Posted 3 hours ago by Darakhshan Anjum

Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) has disclosed 12 public sector universities across Pakistan that are not accredited for awarding MSc, MPhil, and Ph.D. degrees in Veterinary Medicine to their students.

In a recently published public notice, PVMC warned candidates enrolled in these institutions “not to waste their time and money” by studying in these universities.

“Neither the Council recognizes the degrees issued by such institutes, nor do we register the qualifying degree holders,” the notification added.

These universities have been providing veterinary and animal sciences education for decades on basis of temporary approval.

The universities include:

  1. Gomal University D.I Khan
  2. Pir Ali Shah Agriculture University, Rawalpindi
  3. Lasbela University of Agriculture
  4. Water and Marine Sciences, Balochistan
  5. Bahawuddin Zakria University Multan
  6. Islamia University Bahawalpur
  7. University of Poonch Rawlakot, Azad Kashmir
  8. College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Jhang
  9. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Sakrand
  10. Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Narowal
  11. Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur

“Degree holders from these universities will not be eligible for any government or non-government job,” the notification read.

Besides, the notice revealed that only four veterinary institutions out of fifteen are fully accredited for awarding degrees of DVM, MSc, M.Phil, and Ph.D. These are the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Rifa College of Veterinary Sciences, Lahore, and Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

Darakhshan Anjum
