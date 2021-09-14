Ramiz Raja Shares His Views on Chances of Pakistan-India Bilateral Series

The newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja, has indicated that there are no chances of Pakistan and India resuming their bilateral cricket ties in the current circumstances. Ramiz spoke about the matter during his first press conference as PCB chairman.

Ramiz said that the series between the two nations is impossible due to the political tensions. He said that Pakistan has to focus on improving their domestic and grassroots cricket and not worry about holding a bilateral series against India.

The 59-year old said, “It [Indo-Pak bilateral ties] is impossible right now. The sporting model has been spoiled by politics, and right now, it is a status quo, and we are not in a hurry on this issue because we have to focus on our domestic and local cricket.”

Ramiz also talked about the upcoming clash between the arch-rivals in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He said that the national team players have to take responsibility and play fearless cricket in the high-octane clash. He said that the team needs to be fully prepared beforehand, and it is their time to turn the tables.

The former opener said that the national team has the potential to win the T20 World Cup, and if they perform to the best of their abilities, then there is a high chance that they will lift the title come the end of the mega event.