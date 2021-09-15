NCOC Bans Unvaccinated Guests From Indoor Weddings

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has said that only fully vaccinated guests would be allowed to attend indoor weddings across the country.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday following a meeting of the NCOC under Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar.

In a post-meeting press conference, the federal minister said that the government has changed its approach towards the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

“Instead of closing industries and businesses, we will increase restrictions on unvaccinated individuals,” he said.

The NCOC had previously marked 24 districts across the country as high-risk areas. Of them, COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in 18, barring Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Multan, and Bannu.

The minister said that not more than 200 vaccinated guests can attend indoor weddings, while the maximum guest limit for outdoor weddings is 400.

The attendance in public and private offices and educational institutions across the country will remain at 50 percent.

Commenting on the ongoing vaccination drive, Umar said that the government aims to increase the inoculation pace in the county.

“There are thousands of vaccination centers. We have even formed mobile vaccination teams. If people are still not getting immunized, we will have to increase the restrictions,” the minister warned.

The NCOC head shared that the government’s target is to vaccinate 40 percent of the population above 15 years by the end of this month.

“It is not difficult. In Islamabad, 52% of people have been fully vaccinated,” he added.