Legendary Michael Holding Retires From Cricket Commentary

Posted 33 mins ago by Haroon Hayder

Legendary West Indies bowler and cricket commentator, Michael Holding, has announced to retire as a TV commentator after more than three decades.

Holding represented West Indies in 60 Tests and 102 ODIs, taking 249 and 142 wickets respectively. He retired from international cricket in 1987 and decided to switch to commentary.

The 67-year-old initially started commentating on the radio in the Caribbean domestic circuit. He made his debut as a TV commentator during England’s tour to West Indies in 1990.

Holding has been a part of the Sky Sports commentary team and a regular member of the SuperSport cricket commentary team in South Africa for over two decades.

He had indicated about his retirement as a TV commentator last year, saying that “he wasn’t too sure how much further than 2020 could he go with commentary.”

Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter since the news that West Indies cricket great Michael Holding’s 31-year career as a TV commentator is over surfaced.

Let’s have a look at some of the best tributes:

Haroon Hayder
