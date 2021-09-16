PIA Announces Direct Lahore-Peshawar Flights From Next Month

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Thursday to operate direct flights between Lahore and Peshawar.

A PIA spokesperson told the media that the national carrier will operate two weekly flights between the provincial capitals from the 1st of October. The first flight will take off for Peshawar from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 11.40 am.

He said that the biweekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays, adding that the airline will use ATR planes for Lahore-Peshawar flights.

The development has come a day after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), under the chairmanship of Finance Minister, Shaukat Tareen, approved a $130 million grant for PIA.

The amount will be used in the up-gradation of the airline’s fleet as well as the improvement of inflight services for passengers.

Note that PIA had acquired two Airbus A320s earlier this week to replace them with old aircraft.

The first of the two aircraft, acquired on a dry lease, had arrived at the Islamabad International Airport on Monday, while the second aircraft will be received later this month.