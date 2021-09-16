Social Media Users React to Pakistan’s ‘Leaked’ ODI Kit

Pakistan cricket team’s kits have always been a talking point in the local cricketing fraternity, with the fans looking forward to the kit launch and seeing their favorite players put on the national team jersey. Pakistan has had several iconic kits over the years, including the 1999 World Cup kit, the 2011 World Cup kit, and the 1992 World Cup kit.

With the T20 World Cup right around the corner and the popularity of the game rising day by day, cricket lovers expect teams to introduce kits that resonate with the fans.

Pakistan cricket team’s new ODI kit has been leaked on various social media platforms, and the fans are not impressed with the new design. Many believe that previous kit designs and color schemes were much better than the current ones.

Here’s Pakistan’s leaked ODI kit:

LEAKED: New Pakistan ODI kit! What are your thoughts?#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/aUIjG4C6PR — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) September 15, 2021

The new kit did not impress the netizens at all as they felt that the colors do not represent a traditional Pakistani kit. Here are some of the reactions to the new leaked ODI kit:

No thanks. Don't know why they can't just stick to 1 tone (just keep it with the dark green and white stripe…would actually reflect the flag and look beautiful). — Mohsin (@Mohsin_Z4) September 15, 2021

Looks like Pepsi launching Pakola. Where is Pakistan in this? And our flag is a beautiful shade of Green with a brilliant white. 👎 — Osama Siddique (@DrOsamaSiddique) September 15, 2021

This is probably the worst pakistani kit ever — Zitin 💎 (@TheGvs0) September 15, 2021

On the fence about this one. Last one was good. Why do these people keep changing it?! https://t.co/g6Z6KqzzmA — T (@Chaudharyysaab) September 15, 2021

Iss leak ko wapas band karo. This is the ugliest kit I've seen. https://t.co/1g9os3fSCV — Muhammad Usama Khan (@BohemianRevolt) September 15, 2021

One fan compared the kit to the logo of ‘easypaisa’, coincidentally the sponsors of on the kit.

One thing that needs to be said is that we are never happy with anything at first. However, when the next volume of the same thing launches, we start degrading it, saying the previous one was far better.

What do you think about the new ODI kit? Share your thoughts in the comments!