Maryam Nawaz Lands Herself in Trouble After Using NZ Fiasco for Political Gains

Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz’s controversial tweet on the cancelation of series between Pakistan and New Zealand has lent her into trouble.

Advertisement

The PML-N leader tried to use the New Zealand fiasco for her political gains and received plenty of backlash on Twitter.

“I will make the world respect green passport,” she wrote, pointing to an indirect reference to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement after assuming power.

ALSO READ Pakistan Players Respond to New Zealand’s Decision to Call Off the Tour

It could have been received differently on any given day. But in the current circumstances, when the entire nation is shocked and saddened by the abrupt end to New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan, people lashed out at Maryam Nawaz for playing politics at a time when everyone should be on one page.

Her own spokesperson, Muhammad Zubair, seemed to disagree with Maryam Nawaz.

New Zealand cricket teams decision to leave the country after being here for 6 days is terrible. There is no basis to cause such an embarrassment. Security was fool proof. They shouldn’t have come in the first place. Pakistan should protest at the highest play. Pathetic — Mohammad Zubair (@Real_MZubair) September 17, 2021

Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, asked the PML-N leader not to go too far in enmity of Prime Minister Imran Khan and show loyalty towards the country.

ALSO READ NZ Will Hear Us At ICC, Ramiz Raja Tells New Zealand Cricket

ہم سے بےشک نفرت کرو لیکن میری دھرتی کی کچھ تو نمک حلالی کرو جس کی دولت سے باہر جائدادیں بنائیں۔ https://t.co/hZtKVwv1fC — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 17, 2021

Angry social media users termed this a treacherous act and questioned Mryam’s loyalty to the country.

محترمہ مجھے کوئی حیرانگی نہیں ہوئی آپکی ٹویٹ دیکھ کر!

مجھے آپ سے اور نوازشریف سے اسی طرح کے ردعمل کی توقع تھی کیونکہ غداروں سے کبھی خیر کی توقع نہیں رکھنی چاہیے انکو جب بھی موقع ملے گا وہ پاکستان کو نقصان پہنچائیں گے۔ — Malik Ahmed Hayat (@MalikAhmedHaya4) September 17, 2021

Another user said that Maryam’s tweet has hurt him more than the cancelation of the series.

یقین کریں دکھ اس بات کا نہیں کہ نیوزی لینڈ نے دورہ پاکستان منسوخ کردیا، وہ تو چلو غیر ہیں ان سے کیا گلہ۔۔

دکھ اس بات کا ہے کہ جو خود کو پاکستانی کہتے ہیں اور پاکستانیت کا راگ الاپتے ہیں انکا پاکستان کے خلاف محاذ کھولنا بہت دکھ دے رہا ہے۔@MaryamNSharif

کوئی شرم۔۔😡😡#PAKvNZ — گوھرعلی 🤴✍👉 (@GoharSpeaks) September 17, 2021

Another fan pointed out that Maryam took less than ten minutes to score a political point, while she was 18 hours late to tweet on the demise of esteemed Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani.

Advertisement

نیوزی لینڈ ٹیم کے دورہ منسوخی کی خبر کے ٹھیک دس منٹ پراس عورت نےٹویٹ کیا جس نےحریت رہنماکی موت کےاٹھارہ گھنٹے بعد ٹویٹ کیا تھااور ابھی ٹویٹ میں

عمران خان پرتنقید کرتےخوشی کا اظہار کیااتنی گھٹیا عورت ہےجیسے ملک کی بدنامی پر خوشی ہو رہی ہےاب ہم کواندرونی دشمنوں کو پہچان لیناچاہیے — 𝐒𝐚𝐐𝐢𝐁 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐂𝐡 (@saqib_warriach_) September 17, 2021

Another Twitter user shared her tweet, saying, “We have been feeding snakes.”

ہم نے سانپ پالے ہوئے ہیں اور مسلسل ان کو دودھ پلا رہے ہیں یہ پاکستان میں مودی کے سفیر ہیں انکے چہرے پہچانئے۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/Bbjghrv3Uq — Waqar Malik (@RealWaqarMaliks) September 17, 2021

What are your thoughts on the tweet? Let us know in the comments section.