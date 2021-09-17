Advertisement

Maryam Nawaz Lands Herself in Trouble After Using NZ Fiasco for Political Gains

Posted 57 mins ago by Rizvi Syed

Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz’s controversial tweet on the cancelation of series between Pakistan and New Zealand has lent her into trouble.

The PML-N leader tried to use the New Zealand fiasco for her political gains and received plenty of backlash on Twitter.

“I will make the world respect green passport,” she wrote, pointing to an indirect reference to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement after assuming power.

It could have been received differently on any given day. But in the current circumstances, when the entire nation is shocked and saddened by the abrupt end to New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan, people lashed out at Maryam Nawaz for playing politics at a time when everyone should be on one page.

Her own spokesperson, Muhammad Zubair, seemed to disagree with Maryam Nawaz.

Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, asked the PML-N leader not to go too far in enmity of Prime Minister Imran Khan and show loyalty towards the country.

Angry social media users termed this a treacherous act and questioned Mryam’s loyalty to the country.

Another user said that Maryam’s tweet has hurt him more than the cancelation of the series.

Another fan pointed out that Maryam took less than ten minutes to score a political point, while she was 18 hours late to tweet on the demise of esteemed Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani.

Another Twitter user shared her tweet, saying, “We have been feeding snakes.”

What are your thoughts on the tweet? Let us know in the comments section.

Rizvi Syed
