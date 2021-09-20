Foodpanda Organizes Training Session to Make Roads Safer for Riders

Keeping up with the commitment of prioritizing safety and well-being, foodpanda, in collaboration with Punjab Traffic Police, organized an awareness session on road safety and rider training. The session was conducted by Inspector Fehmida, in-charge of the Education branch traffic police, Lahore.

Advertisement

Haider Malik, Head of Logistics at foodpanda, shared his views on the occasion, “At foodpanda we believe that accidents are preventable and therefore ‘one accident is one too many.’”

“At foodpanda our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our stakeholders. This training session aims to create a positive social impact not only on the riders themselves, but also on their families and the overall society. Our collective aim is to help develop thriving and resilient communities as part of a secure, long-term vision,” he added.

Inspector Fehmida, while initiating the session, said, “According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 9,701 traffic accidents occurred in 2019-20 in Pakistan of which 4,294 were in Punjab. This reflects the gravity of the situation which is why all of us need to realize our civic responsibility.”

She added further, “It’s extremely important to have proper training and awareness to reduce the number of accidents and for that support from foodpanda in making our roads safer is commendable.”