Govt Refuses to Share Details of Gifts Received by PM Imran on Foreign Visits

The federal government has resued to share details about the gifts received and retained by Prime Minister Imran Khan during foreign visits.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC), on the request of a citizen, had directed the Cabinet Division to share the information in this regard on its website under Section 5 of the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017.

A document of the PIC, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani, revealed that the commission’s repeated demands for disclosure were declined by the Cabinet Division.

On Monday, the Cabinet Division challenged the directives of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) in Islamabad High Court (IHC). It contended that the information regarding foreign gifts is ‘classified,’ and its disclosure may damage the interests of the country.

The officials of the Cabinet Division maintained that the gifts were exchanged between the heads of the states, and the disclosure would lead to unwanted media hype, which could harm the relations with other countries.

During Monday’s hearing, the IHC heard opening arguments of the petitioner’s counsel and issued notices to Pakistan Information Commission and the citizen who demanded the disclosure. The court then adjourned the hearing for two weeks.