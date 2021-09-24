FIA Books Individuals Involved in Bogus Vaccination Entry of Nawaz Sharif

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has booked two employees of Lahore’s Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital for making a bogus vaccination entry of former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif.

The FIA registered the case late on Thursday after completing an inquiry into the matter on the directives of the Punjab government.

A hospital guard, Abdul Hassan, and a ward attendant, Adil Rafique, have been named in the FIR that accuses that they used the login details of vaccinator Naveed Altaf to make a fake entry using Nawaz Sharif’s CNIC on 22 September.

Separately, police have also lodged a case against the two suspects on the complaint of the hospital medical superintendent.

The issue had surfaced on Thursday afternoon when the vaccination data of the PML-N leader was uploaded on the NADRA website. The hospital and the health department lodged an initial inquiry into the matter. Later, the provincial government also asked FIA to investigate the matter.

“It is hereby requested to kindly investigate and take action against the fake entry on the name of Mohammad Nawaz Sharif in the National Immunization Management System,” the letter written by the Punjab health department to FIA said.

The NADRA portal showed Sharif, who has been in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom (UK) since November 2019, got the first jab of Sinovac vaccine from Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital on 22 September. The health facility is located in the stronghold of the PML-N.

The scandal not only casts doubt over the provincial government’s management but also raises questions over the credibility of COVID-19 vaccination records.