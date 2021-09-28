Careem Pakistan Appoints New People Engagement Director Amid New Age of Remote Working

Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has recently appointed Shafaq Waqar as the new People Engagement Director in Pakistan.

Shafaq will be looking to further strengthen the culture at Careem along with developing and managing the talent to help the organization leapfrog into the realms of success.

Her role will be instrumental in shaping the organization’s talent management strategies and onboarding the right set of talent from across the country to help the organization expand as it eyes on becoming the region’s everyday Super App.

Before joining Careem, Shafaq was associated with Nestlé for nine years, managing several roles in the HR team as a generalist and the Center of Expertise.

She has rich experience in performance and talent management, leadership and capability development, employee engagement and has played an instrumental role in the HR transformation journey at Nestlé.

She brings with her an extensive portfolio of a diverse skill-set and learnings from other reputable organizations such as Pansian Group and i2C Pakistan.

While expressing gratitude and enthusiasm for joining the organization and taking on her role as the People Engagement Director, she commented, “I am thrilled to kick-start my journey and help Careem find the right set of people with shared values and cultures to accelerate and build on to Careem’s mission of simplifying and improving the lives of people.”

As Careem has permanently shifted to the remote-first way of working, her role would be instrumental in creating a shift in the mindsets and creating a stir in enabling the ecosystem for Pakistan’s tech resources.

Careem has 437 Colleagues working remotely in Pakistan and is planning to further expand its services to the mobility of things (food and deliveries) and mobility of money (mobile top-ups and peer-to-peer transfer) in addition to the core ride-hailing service.