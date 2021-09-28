NIRC Orders to Arrest National Bank of Pakistan President

National Industrial Relation Commission (NIRC) has ordered the police to arrest the president and CEO of the National Bank of Pakistan on charges of contempt.

The station house officer of the police station on Chundrigar Road, Karachi, was directed on 28 September to arrest the National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) president and CEO, Arif Usmani, and to produce them before National Industrial Relation Commission’s (NIRC) headquarters in Islamabad.

The NIRC’s letter states that Usmani is charged with the offense of “committing contempt” of the commission by “disobeying” an order dated 2 September.

It adds that Usmani may be released after submitting a bail amount of Rs. 50,000, and by pledging to attend the commission’s bench on 28 September and continue to do so.

The Federal Board of Revenue is currently investigating Usmani on allegations that he is housing offshore assets.

On 5 July, Transparency International Pakistan wrote a letter to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and informed him that a complaint had been received “on the allegations of corruption committed the illegal appointment of Chairman and President of NBP.”

In June, the Islamabad High Court ordered the government to remove Usmani from his post as president of NBC. This was based on the argument that his educational qualifications were unsuitable for the position.

The NIRC aims to resolve labor and industrial disputes, such as wage disagreements and union issues.