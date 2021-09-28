Zong Beats Jazz to Win the 4G Spectrum in AJK & GB

Zong (CMPak) emerged as the highest bidder by outnumbering Jazz, for the 1800 MHz spectrum auction for Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) that concluded minutes ago at PTA headquarters in Islamabad.

Zong bagged 11.2 MHz in the highly coveted 1800 MHz Band for a cumulative Auction Winning Price of USD 15.442 Million. The auction went on for several hours and stretched to 18 rounds.

The acquisition of the prized 1800 MHz spectrum will enable Zong to fortify its 4G leadership and to roll out its best-in-class 4G LTE in AJ&K and GB resulting in a much-needed boost to connectivity and high-speed data coverage in the region.

On the occasion, Wang Hua, Zong’s Chairman and CEO, was quoted as saying, “We’re pleased to have acquired a total of 11.2 MHz spectrum in AJ&K and GB. With this new acquisition, we will be able to better serve the people of the region with unparalleled connectivity experience and support the Government in fulfilling its socio-economic objectives.”

Wang Hua further stated, “Acquisition of new spectrum, by Zong, is a reflection of our commitment, to Pakistan and its people, to introduce and implement the latest technologies, in consonance with the requirements of the ever-expanding and fast-paced digital-economy of Pakistan.”

“The long-term ambition is to stimulate and facilitate an environment for the digital revolution which ensures Pakistan is at the forefront of technological innovation. Further, Zong’s services are being modeled after and informed by the best international practices and standards, observed by China Mobile Limited, which is a world-leading telecommunication company,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Telecom Authority had invited applications from cellular operators for 16 MHz paired spectrum in the 1800 MHz band and 30 MHz paired in the 2100 MHz band for technology-neutral NGMS in AJ&K and GB.

With Zong 4G’s strong data connectivity, the region is expected to receive significant economic uplift. This will also help immensely in further promoting tourism, while also supporting the connectivity for CPEC projects.