Fitch Ratings Expects Rupee to Depreciate Further in 2022

Fitch Ratings now expects the Pakistani Rupee to weaken even further against the US Dollar in 2022, Reuters reported.

It downgraded its forecasts for the Pakistani Rupee’s (PKR) average rate against the US Dollar (USD) to 180, as compared to its prior projection of 165.

Similarly, it expects the PKR to average at 164 against the USD in 2021, down from its previous forecast of 158.

Fitch Ratings explained that its expectation that the currency will continue to weaken “is based on Pakistan’s worsening terms of trade, tighter U.S. monetary policy, alongside the flow of U.S. dollars out of Pakistan and into Afghanistan”.

The PKR slid to a fresh new record low against the USD at 170.66 today, having crossed the 170 mark for the first time ever the day before.

The currency has depreciated more than 11 percent since its peak in May, and has lost about 2.57 percent during the month of September. Its sharp fall has come amid the rising demand for dollars as Pakistan’s import bill inflates and the current account deficit widens. Afghanistan’s political uncertainty and lack of dollar supply have also put extra pressure on it.

Fitch reasoned that the tightening monetary policy in the US along with the high relative structural inflation relative, would also cause the PKR to depreciate even further.

This week, the Federal Reserve signaled a move towards tightening monetary policy, following its long phase of pandemic-linked accommodation.

The State Bank of Pakistan raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, this month.

However, Fitch noted the undervaluation of the Rupee on a real effective exchange rate basis would counteract the downward pressure on the currency.