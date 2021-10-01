City Islamabad App Collects Record-Breaking Token Tax Payments

City Islamabad App, the first-ever government payment aggregator for citizen facilitation and ease of business in the federal capital, collected over Rs. 1 billion in vehicle token tax, which helped the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to achieve its revenue collection targets for the first quarter of FY2022.
The information was revealed in a tweet posted by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication which read, “Record PKR 1 Billion collected in just Vehicle token tax category from NITB (Ministry of IT) inhouse built application till 30 June 2021 which helped to achieve FBR revenue collection targets.”
The Federal Board of Revenue has achieved the revenue collection target of Rs. 1211 billion set for the first quarter (July-September) 2021-22. According to the Bureau’s data, it collected Rs. 1391 billion during the first quarter (July-September) 2021-22 against the assigned target of Rs. 1211 billion for this period, posting an increase of Rs. 180 billion.
The assigned target has been surpassed by a big margin of Rs. 186 billion, and the collection of Rs. 1 billion in vehicle token tax through the IT Ministry’s City Islamabad App is one of the multiple levies that the FBR utilized to achieve a record high tax collection growth.