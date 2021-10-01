City Islamabad App Collects Record-Breaking Token Tax Payments

City Islamabad App, the first-ever government payment aggregator for citizen facilitation and ease of business in the federal capital, collected over Rs. 1 billion in vehicle token tax, which helped the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to achieve its revenue collection targets for the first quarter of FY2022.

The information was revealed in a tweet posted by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication which read, “Record PKR 1 Billion collected in just Vehicle token tax category from NITB (Ministry of IT) inhouse built application till 30 June 2021 which helped to achieve FBR revenue collection targets.”

Record PKR 1 Billion collected in just Vehicle token tax category from #NITB (Ministry of IT) inhouse built application till 30-june-2021 which helped to achieve #FBR revenue collection targets.#MOITT #CITYApp #PakistanMovingForward #DigitalPakistan #PKR1BillionTaxCollection pic.twitter.com/d1P85YWU3W — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) October 1, 2021

The Federal Board of Revenue has achieved the revenue collection target of Rs. 1211 billion set for the first quarter (July-September) 2021-22. According to the Bureau’s data, it collected Rs. 1391 billion during the first quarter (July-September) 2021-22 against the assigned target of Rs. 1211 billion for this period, posting an increase of Rs. 180 billion.

The assigned target has been surpassed by a big margin of Rs. 186 billion, and the collection of Rs. 1 billion in vehicle token tax through the IT Ministry’s City Islamabad App is one of the multiple levies that the FBR utilized to achieve a record high tax collection growth.