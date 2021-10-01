Fairphone 4 Launched That Lets Users Change the Cameras and Battery

Dutch phone maker Fairphone has unveiled the successor to its Fairphone 3 series dubbed the Fairphone 4. The Fairphone 4 brings an almost iPhone-like triple camera appearance with dual 48MP lenses. But its main highlight is that it’s one of the most environment-friendly 5G phones on the planet weighing 225 grams.

Design and Display

The Fairphone 4 has a6.3-inch LCD with FHD+ and 1080p resolution. It has a waterdrop notch on the forehead and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch and shatter resistance.

The phone is IP54 rated for water and dust resistance and MIL810G drop test certified. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted which also doubles as a power button.

Internals and Storage

The Fairphone 4 is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset that offers support for 5G connectivity. The phone gets 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage options and has a microSD card slot for expanding storage to as much as 512GB.

What’s interesting is that users can just pop open the back of the phone to replace the battery, rear cameras and the front selfie-cam themselves. All of these are available from the manufacturer for:

Battery costs €29.95,

Dual rear cameras go for €79.95

Selfie cam costs you €29.95

The Fairphone 4 boots Android 11 fresh out of the box.

Cameras

As mentioned earlier, the Fairphone 4 houses a unique-looking back camera setup. This includes a dual 48MP + 48MP pairing of primary and ultrawide main cameras joined by a third cutout for time-of-flight, autofocus and color sensors. Separately, the primary lens has autofocus and OIS that promise a wide dynamic range.

The front camera on the Fairphone 4 is a 25MP sensor which offers HDR support and video 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Battery, Pricing and Availability

Despite the price tag, the Fairphone 4 gets a 3,905mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Given that it is being marketed as an environment-friendly phone, the Fairphone 4 doesn’t come with a charger or a cable.

Fairphone 4 starts at €579/£499 for the 6/128 GB variant while the 8/256 GB variant will go for €649/£569 from 25 October onwards in Europe. Color options include grey, green and speckled green.

