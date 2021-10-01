Zameen.com Organises Business Connect Event in Sialkot

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise – recently organized its flagship Zameen Business Connect Event.

This initiative is aimed at engaging the company’s affiliates by presenting them with high-quality real estate projects that provide safe and profitable investment opportunities – with its latest edition taking place at the Sialkot Trade Centre, Sialkot.

On the occasion, Zameen’s Senior Manager (Affiliate Network) Agha Sultan stated that Zameen Affiliates already have an edge over other realtors because of their access to Zameen.com’s exclusive inventory.

He further explained that Zameen.com held the exclusive marketing and sales rights for countless projects across the country, and that the Propforce app allowed for this inventory to be extended to sales agencies and individual realtors, giving them unparalleled access to the country’s property market.

Additionally, Zameen’s Regional Manager Gujranwala Arsalan Ahmad Khan said that the Affiliate program was an essential part of Zameen’s business model and that steps were being taken to expand the affiliate network even further, in order to best facilitate the country’s real estate industry and all stakeholders involved.

Also present on the occasion were the owners of the Sialkot Trade Centre, Mr. Sikander Khan, Mr. Mian Abid (President All Pakistan Travel Associations and owner of Silk City & AK Tower), and Mr. Shafique Waryah (owner of Grace Restaurant, Grace Marquees & Hardees Sialkot).

Mr. Mian Abid took the opportunity to address the attendees at the event and revealed that being a part of the Affiliate network provided Zameen Affiliates access to useful and unique resources and gave them the chance to explore the most profitable investment opportunities in their regions.

During the event, the affiliates were further provided with a background on Zameen.com and how the company is bringing about a revolution in the country’s property sector. Additionally, to cap off the memorable night, a scrumptious dinner buffet was also provided to the attendees in appreciation of their participation in the event.