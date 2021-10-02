Here’s the Pakistan Shaheens Squad for Sri Lanka Tour

Left-handed top-order batter Saud Shakeel will captain future Pakistan hopefuls on the tour of Sri Lanka, which will comprise two four-day fixtures and three 50-over matches in Kandy and Colombo from 28 October to 14 November.

Saud played in three One-Day Internationals against England earlier this summer, while other internationals named in the 19-player squad include Abdullah Shafique (T20I), Arshad Iqbal (T20I), Haider Ali (ODI, T20I), Naseem Shah (Test), Usman Salahuddin (Test and ODI) and Zahid Mahmood (T20I).

To maintain consistency in selection, the selectors have also retained players who have recently been part of the national side but have been unable to break into the playing line-up. These include Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Haris.

With an eye on next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in the West Indies, the selectors have included in the squad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s teenage wicketkeeper Salman Khan and top-order batter Qasim Akram of Central Punjab.

Here’s the four-day squad:

Saud Shakeel (c) Haider Ali (vc) Abdullah Shafique Abrar Ahmed Ahmed Safi Abdullah Arshad Iqbal Irfanullah Shah Kamran Ghulam Khurram Shahzad Mohammad Haris Naseem Shah Omair Bin Yousuf Qasim Akram Salman Ali Agha Salman Khan Usman Salahuddin Zahid Mehmood

Here’s the 50-over squad:

Saud Shakeel (c) Haider Ali (vc) Abdullah Shafique Abrar Ahmed Abbas Afridi Arshad Iqbal Irfanullah Shah Kamran Ghulam Khurram Shahzad Mohammad Haris Naseem Shah Akif Javed Qasim Akram Salman Ali Agha Salman Khan Zahid Mehmood

Player Support Personnel: Ijaz Ahmed (head coach and team manager), Rao Iftikhar (Assistant coach), Mohtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Mohammad Javed (trainer), Faisal Rai (analyst) and Hafiz Naeem (physiotherapist).

Tour schedule: