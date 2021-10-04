Ninety Percent of Calls Received by 15 are Pranks: PSCA

The Chief Operating Officer, of the Punjab Safe City Authority, Kamran Khan, has revealed that 90 percent of the calls made to helpline 15 are inauthentic, and 70 percent of the callers are children.

According to a year-long analysis by the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), the helpline received an average of 3.5 million calls annually. Ninety percent of the calls it received between September 2020 and September 2021 were fake, 70 to 80 percent of which were made by children.

The analysis further revealed that 9,000 of the 10,000 calls it received every day were hoax calls. The PSCA reviewed 200 regular calls and determined that 165 were made by children.

Kamran Khan said that helpline 15 numbers are stored in mobile phones, and children who are given their parents’ mobile phones inadvertently call 15.

He added that legal proceedings would soon be carried out against such fake callers.