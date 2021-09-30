Honda Increases the Prices of Motorcycles for 6th Time in 2021

Keeping up its unjustified price gouging practice, Atlas Honda has decided to announce an increase in bike prices for the sixth time this year. The prices have been increased by up to Rs. 6,500 and are reportedly set to take effect from October 1, 2021.

The following are the new prices of all Atlas Honda motorcycles:

Bikes Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Price Increase (Rs.) CD 70 86,900 90,900 4,000 CD 70 Dream 93,500 97,500 4,000 Honda Pridor 120,500 125,500 5,000 CG 125 142,500 147,500 5,000 CG 125 SE 170,500 177,000 6,500 CB 125 F 205,500 212,000 6,500 CB 150 F 260,500 267,000 6,500 CB 150 F SE 264,500 271,000 6,500

Atlas Honda has increased the prices of its motorcycles multiple times this year, adding up to Rs. 23,500 within just 2021, which is astonishingly high regardless of the ongoing supply chain issues.

Atlas Honda is the largest and most profit-making motorcycle manufacturer in Pakistan, with a vast number of resources at its disposal. It has been assembling motorcycles locally for three decades, building the same old basic motorcycles with a few revisions to date.

The company has localized most of the parts of its motorcycles, yet it still continues to increase the prices of its bikes unabated. The recent price hike has placed even the most basic motorcycles beyond the purchasing power of Pakistanis, which should be a cue for the government to intervene and fix the prices as they were planning to do for the carmakers a few months ago.