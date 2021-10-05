HEC Announces Scholarships for the Faculty of Public Universities

Higher Education Commission has announced scholarships for the Faculty Development Program for Pakistani universities (Batch-III).

According to the details, the scholarship program will give the faculty members of public sector universities/degree awarding institutions (DAls) an opportunity to enroll at HEC recognized Pakistani Universities/DAI which should have international collaborations with reputed universities of the world. The faculty members will be provided scholarships for a maximum period of 4 years including 12 months abroad.

Applicants can apply at the HEC e-portal till 3 November 2021. They must keep a copy of the original deposit slip as the hard copy will be required at a later stage.

The candidates must be Pakistani/AJK nationals only and their maximum age on the closing date should be 45 years. They should have a minimum of 18 years of education with MS/MPhil/ equivalent degrees for Ph.D. admission in a relevant field.

Besides, the candidates should have a minimum of two years of teaching experience in the HEC recognized universities/institutes, a first division or minimum CGPA 3.0 out of 4.0 in the final degree, and no 3rd division or D grade in the entire academic career.

The candidates who are already enrolled in Ph.D. or availing HEC/government/university or any other scholarship or/and are visiting/adjunct faculty are not eligible to apply.