HEC Opens MS and PhD Scholarships for Top 100 Universities of The World

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals for MS and Ph.D. scholarships to study in Top 100 QS-ranked universities across the world.

The applications have been invited under “Advanced Skills Development through International Scholarship Program” an initiative of the Prime Minister’s Knowledge Economy Task Force.

Here are the important details one should know about the HEC’s MS and Ph.D. scholarships.

Fields of Study

The Advanced Skills Development through International Scholarship Program offers scholarships in the following areas:

Computer Science (CS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Sciences (DS) Software Engineering (SE) Information Technology (IT)

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Pakistani and AJK nationals. The maximum age for MS scholarships on the closing date is 35 years while the maximum age for Ph.D. scholarships on the closing is 40 years. For MS scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant first-class BS/MSc qualification (16 years education) by the closing date. They must have a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 2.50 out of 4.0 in the final degree for MS scholarships. For Ph.D. scholarships, applicants must possess a relevant MS/MPhil qualification (18 years education) by the closing date. They must have a minimum of 75% marks or CGPA 3.0 out of 4.0 in the final degree for Ph.D. scholarships. Applicants can have a maximum of two second divisions throughout their educational career. However, their last degree must be in the first division. Result awaiting applicants and those availing any other scholarship are ineligible to apply.

How to Apply

Applicants are required to apply through the HEC’s Scholarship Portal. Applications sent through any other mode will not be entertained.

They also need to deposit Rs. 500 (non-refundable) as HEC’s Aptitude Test (HAT) fee in Account No. 17427900133401, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Shalimar Recording Company Branch, Islamabad. Deposits can be made online through all HBL branches across Pakistan.

Applicants are also required to upload the scanned copy of the original bank receipt along with their application on the HEC’s Scholarship Portal.

It is also advised that applicants provide all supporting documents in the required format. Otherwise, their applications will be rejected.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the Advanced Skills Development through International Scholarship Program through HEC Scholarship Portal is 25 October 2021.

Applicants are advised to regularly check their emails and HEC’s official website for any updates regarding the scholarships.

Visit HEC’s website for more details about the scholarships.