A New Infinix Note is Coming With 120Hz AMOLED Screen and 30x Zoom Camera

Infinix only has a few high-end phones in its lineup, but it’s looking to expand on it soon. The company is rumored to launch a new Infinix Note phone soon, details of which have been shared by an exclusive report from GSMarena.

The inside source at GSMarena says that a new Infinix Note phone is coming soon, but with an updated design. This design includes a refreshed rear panel and a new main camera arrangement. The picture below shows what it looks like and reveals a 64MP camera setup (indicated on the main camera label).

The Infinix Note 10 Pro had a dual-tone finish on the rear panel, but this one has a textured finish with some stripes.

We can also see a “30x telescope zoom” label on the main camera even though there is no periscope lens visible. It may have a telephoto lens instead of hybrid zoom features. The image below shows it in action.

Another image shows how the apps and icons on the home screen are different compared to Infinix’s previous phones. We suspect that there may be a new OS update coming soon for Infinix’s Android skin, XOS.

The fourth and last photo from the leak shows the unnamed Infinix Note phone in three different color options. The same stripe pattern on the rear panel can be seen on all three color options. Check it out in the image below:

An older leak from XDA Developers showed that an upcoming Infinix Note phone will feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel with support for a variable refresh rate. It may feature the Helio G96 chipset and could be called the Infinix Note 11/11 Pro.

There is no official word from Infinix as of yet, so it is unclear when this Infinix Note phone will be announced.