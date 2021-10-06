Pakistan Pavilion Showcases Clean & Green Initiative at Dubai Expo 2020

The Pakistan Pavilion Expo 2020 organized a panel discussion on Clean Green Pakistan with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, in order to highlight the efforts that Pakistan has made on climate change. The event was organized with PepsiCo Pakistan.

The Climate and Biodiversity Thematic Week started in Dubai Expo 2020 on October 3 and will continue till October 9. During this week, several talk forums and thought leadership sessions have so far been organized.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Amin Aslam shed light on the initiatives taken by the present government toward a Clean and Green Pakistan. He also shared Pakistan’s plans for the future. He stressed the urgency to preserve the environment and adopt effective methods to make future progress eco-friendly.

He appreciated the role of the private sector in working in unison with the government on climate change.

He also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between PepsiCo Pakistan and Novatex for putting up a bottle recycling plant with the capacity to recycle 500 million bottles a year. The plant will be operational by 2022.