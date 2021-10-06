Umar Akmal Makes His Debut in USA With a Golden Duck [Video]

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Umar Akmal, had a rough start in the Northern California Cricket Association in the USA as he got out on a golden duck on his debut. Umar recently traveled to the USA to take part in the tournament after underwhelming performances in the PCB Cricket Associations T20 tournament.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Michael Holding Rips Apart ECB for Not Treating Pakistan the Same as India

The video of Umar’s wicket was uploaded on various social media platforms.

Not the best of starts for Umar Akmal in the Northern California Cricket Association in USA – out first ball #Cricket pic.twitter.com/A6TGDWndsd — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 4, 2021

Umar had a poor outing representing the second XI of Central Punjab in the PCB Cricket Associations T20 tournament. He scored only 66 runs at an average of 13.2 in the five innings he played in the tournament.

The 31-year old recently announced that he was traveling to the USA for some personal meetings and asked his fans to pray for his success. The agenda behind the meeting was not revealed as people speculated that Umar has decided to move to the USA to play for their national team. Umar has since rubbished away the rumors and has urged the media to stop spreading fake news.

Umar recently reintegrated back into domestic cricket after serving his 6-month ban from the game for breaching PCB’s anti-corruption protocols. Umar was allowed to play domestic cricket after undergoing PCB’s rehabilitation program.