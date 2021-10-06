Michael Holding Rips Apart ECB for Not Treating Pakistan the Same as India

Legendary West Indian pacer and former cricket commentator, Michael Holding has lashed out at England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for their decision to cancel their short tour of Pakistan. Holding said that ECB’s decision showed ‘western arrogance’ and rubbished away ECB’s reasoning behind their decision.

Holding said that the decision reminds him of the ‘rubbish’ they did with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement as they believe that they can treat anyone however they want without facing any consequences. Holding stated that the ECB hid behind their statement and failed to explain the logic behind the decision.

The 67-year old said that England failed to honor Pakistan after PCB played a huge part in saving ECB last summer. He said that the Pakistani players traveled to England during the peak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, without the availability of the vaccines and played their part in saving the game but England failed to repay their efforts.

“ECB had an opportunity to try to repay to a small degree what Pakistan did for them. Their statement doesn’t wash with me. No substance. Nobody wants to come forward and face up to anything because they know what they did was wrong,” Holding stated.

Holding added that ECB would have never done something like this to India as the Indian cricket board is rich and powerful. He said that it is unfathomable that ECB canceled a four-day tour to Pakistan. They would not dare to do something of the sort to India as they have the backing of the richest cricket board in the world.