Govt Announces Date to Resume Normal Classes in Schools, Colleges & Universities

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has announced on Thursday that all the educational institutions would start normal classes from Monday, 11 October.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Minister for Religious Affairs Responds to Rumors of Increasing Hajj & Umrah Expenses

“Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today’s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October,” Minister Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), tweeted.

Based on the reduced level of disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today's NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from Monday the 11th of October. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 7, 2021

Earlier Asad Umar announced the relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions imposed in eight cities including Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Gilgit, and Skardu from 1 October.

Besides, Umar said that restrictions shall be placed on adults not fully vaccinated from 1 October as NCOC had set a target of inoculating at least 40% of the eligible population.