PCB Makes Much-Needed Changes to Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a few changes in its squad for T20 World Cup 2021. The three changes include Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, and Fakhar Zaman.

The trio comes in place of Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, and Khushdil Shah. Fakhar Zaman, who was originally in the reserve players, has been swapped with Khushdil Shah. Khushdil will also travel with the team as a traveling reserve, an option provided by the ICC due to COVID-19 related emergencies.

Here is Pakistan’s updated squad list for the 2021 T20 World Cup:

Babar Azam (c) Shadab Khan (vc) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Mohammad Hafeez Imad Wasim Shaheen Afridi Hasan Ali Asif Ali Fakhar Zaman Mohammad Nawaz Haris Rauf Sarfaraz Ahmed Mohammad Wasim Jnr Sohaib Maqsood Haider Ali Usman Qadir* Shahnawaz Dahani* Khushdil Shah*

*Reserves

Besides the change, the 15-man squad includes the expected names such as Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, and Hasan Ali, alongside a few surprise picks including Asif Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr.

Pakistan will start their campaign in a high-octane encounter against arch-rivals India on 24th October. They will then go on to face New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifiers from round one.