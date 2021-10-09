Sohaib Maqsood Ruled Out of 2021 T20 World Cup

Pakistan has suffered a huge blow ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup as their explosive middle-order batter, Sohaib Maqsood has been ruled out of the mega event due to a back injury. Sohaib suffered a back injury during Southern Punjab’s encounter against Northern in the ongoing 2021 National T20 Cup.

Advertisement

ALSO READ PCB Makes Much-Needed Changes to Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup

Sohaib was recently recalled to Pakistan’s T20 setup after a sublime run of form in domestic cricket in the past year. He was named player of the tournament in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored heavily in the previous edition of the National T20 Cup and Pakistan One Day Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Sohaib will not be a part of the T20 World Cup squad and the announcement of his replacement is expected to be announced soon. It is expected that one of Azam Khan or veteran middle-order batter, Shoaib Malik will make their way into the squad in place of Sohaib.

ALSO READ ICC Appoints Psychologists for Players in T20 World Cup

PCB has already made three changes to their initial 2021 T20 World Cup squad with former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, and Haider Ali coming into the squad at the expense of Azam Khan, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain.

The deadline to announce the official 15-man squad for the tournament is 10 October as set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).