Govt Teacher Suspended for Asking Students to Pick Head Lice

A government school teacher in Rahim Yar Khan has been suspended for asking students to pick her head lice.

A notification in this regard issued on 12 October stated that the teacher will remain suspended until the completion of disciplinary proceedings.

رحیم یار خان کی ایک خاتون استاد (PST) کو بچوں سے اپنے سر کی جوئیں نکلوانے کے الزام میں سسپنڈ کر کے انکوائری کا حکم دے دیا گیا ہے.

یاد رہے کہ یہ ایکشن متعلقہ ٹیچر کی ویڈیو جیو نیوز پر نشر ہونے کے بعد لیا گیا.

اساتذہ سے گزارش ہے کہ دوسروں کے بچوں کو بھی اپنے بچوں جیسا سمجھیں. pic.twitter.com/KaVX0iVlAK — محکمہ تعلیم نیوز اینڈ اپڈیٹس (@SED_Updates) October 12, 2021

“The services of Mst Shamim Akhtar, [stationed at] the Govt Primary School Muhammad Bakhsh Lar Tehsil, are hereby placed on suspension under Section-6 of PEEDA Act-2006 on account of inefficiency and misconduct,” the notification said.

It also notified the appointment of Tahira Altaf, District Education Officer (Women) Khanpur, as the inquiry officer. She has been directed to submit a detailed inquiry into the matter within 40 days.

The said incident occurred during the first week of October. However, authorities swung into action after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The video showed that instead of teaching students, the teacher had them fanning her and picking lice.