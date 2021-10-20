Ayub Afridi Vacates KP Senate Seat for Shaukat Tarin on PTI Demand

To accommodate Shaukat Tareen, the recently appointed Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, in the Upper House of the Parliament, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership demanded its senator, Ayub Afridi, to resign from the Senate seat, which he fulfilled on Wednesday.

According to party sources, following receipt of the message from the party’s topnotch, Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and tendered his resignation.

Sources told ProPakistani that Afridi will be appointed as advisor to the Prime Minister on SAFRON, while Shaukat Tareen will be made a senator on the general seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to make Shaukat Tareen a senator, however, in view of the ongoing talks with the IMF, a notification was issued to let him continue as Advisor.

It is also worth mentioning here that it is, to be a Federal Minister, a must for any unelected person to become a Member of the Parliament within six months, but from April to October the government was unable to fulfill its promise with Tarin to get him elected.

Earlier, it was reported that the federal government would announce its plan to elect Shaukat Tarin from Punjab on the seat of Senator Ishaq Dar. The seat is still vacant due to the absence of the former PML-N finance minister, who did not even take the oath of office in the Senate due to his self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.