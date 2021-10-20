The 17th Annual [email protected] ICT Awards are going to be held on October 23, 2021, at a local hotel in Karachi.

The awards have the credibility of recognizing the best talent and innovation in the country. Known as one of the biggest tech events of Pakistan, [email protected] ICT Awards have become a brand that takes pride in the transparency and rigor of its evaluation process which truly brings out the best in applicants to be celebrated as the “Tech Superstars”.

This year, [email protected] received hundreds of applications against 42 categories, not only from bigger cities but all across the country, which were then evaluated by more than 50 esteemed judges with phenomenal expertise in their relevant fields.

[email protected] strongly believes that innovation thrives at all levels. Among the presenters, [email protected] welcomed big companies, small businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, as well as students of various age groups.

To highlight its champions and honor their hard work and courage, [email protected] has come forward with the vision of the “Illuminating the Tech SuperStars” for the 2020-21 [email protected] ICT Awards.

The position holders of the [email protected] ICT Awards are not only celebrated at the national level, they also get to represent Pakistan internationally at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards every year.

Over the last two decades, [email protected] Tech SuperStars have won numerous gold and merit awards at APICTA while competing with 15 other prominent economies in the Asia Pacific region.

Aside from the Awards Ceremony, [email protected] will also be conducting 5 exciting policy roundtables this time, on the same day.

These roundtables will cover the challenges faced by the IT Industry pertinent to Skilled HR Development, Ease of Doing Business, eCommerce, Diversity & Inclusion, and Innovation in FinTech & Digital Payments.

Veteran Industry players, government officials, and other dignitaries will participate in the discussions.

That’s not all! Prepare for a day full of great networking opportunities, exposure to amazing new technological developments in the industry, keynote speeches, good food, and great music.

Join [email protected] in Karachi on October 23, 2021, as it turns up for its best-ever [email protected] ICT Awards so far!

For more information on [email protected] ICT Awards 2021, visit www.pashaictawards.com.