Oppo is Developing its Own Flagship Chips for Phones

Oppo is working on its own high-end chips for flagship smartphones, says a new report from Nikkei Asia. Nikkei’s sources claimed that Oppo plans to release its own chipsets by 2023 or 2024, but it depends on the speed of the development.

Advertisement

According to Nikkei Asia’s report, Oppo wants to use TSMC’s 3nm chip technology for its upcoming high-end SoCs. If all goes according to plan, then Oppo will become the latest major smartphone maker to produce its own SoC. Google has recently joined the party with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, both of which were released yesterday with Google’s custom Tensor chip.

Apple and Samsung also have their own chipsets called the A15 Bionic, Exynos 2100, etc. Huawei also used to design its own HiSilicon Kirin chipsets before the US sanctions cut off its supply.

Oppo is currently using Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets for all of its phones including flagships and mid-rangers. There has been news of Oppo shifting to its own SoCs in the past, but there have been no details since then.

Since Oppo is a sister company of OnePlus and Vivo, we also expect the sibling companies to jump ship as soon as Oppo starts mass-producing its own flagship chips. We may even start seeing these chips in their sub-brands such as Realme, iQOO, etc.