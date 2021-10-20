Umar Akmal Reveals Whether He is Permanently Moving to the US

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Umar Akmal, has squashed away the rumors of him moving to the US to resume his international career by claiming that he is determined to make his comeback to Pakistan’s international team.

Earlier, Akmal had hinted that he is working on a deal in the USA and requested his supporters to support him on his journey but he had not specified the details of the deal. Since then Akmal has played league cricket in the US where he got off to an embarrassing start as he got out for a golden duck on his debut.

The flamboyant middle-order batter took to Twitter and requested his supporters and his family to keep him in their prayers so that he can make his comeback to Pakistan’s national team. Akmal, who has hit second-most sixes by a Pakistani batter in T20I cricket, responded to a tweet by one of his fans who had uploaded a video of all of Akmal’s sixes for Pakistan in T20I cricket.

Akmal responded, “InshaAllah (God Willing) I will come back strong, I am working hard and need all my family and fans prayers.”

InshaAllah i will come back strong,I am working hard and need all my family and fans prayers 🤲 https://t.co/wlIDxtFYyE — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) October 19, 2021

The 31-year old recently reintegrated back into cricketing activities after serving his six-month ban from the game due to breaching PCB’s anti-corruption protocols. Akmal was initially banned for three years but his sentence was reduced after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). Akmal was allowed to come back to domestic cricket after he paid the fine of Rs. 4.2 million and undergoing a rehabilitation program.