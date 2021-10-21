PTCL, Ufone Recognized as Best Places to Work at Pakistan’s Leading HR Awards  

Pakistan Telecom Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have been recognized as the Best Places to Work at Pakistan’s Leading HR Awards 2021 organized by the Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management (PSHRM) and Engage Consulting, during a ceremony held in Karachi.

Awards were announced on the basis of independent surveys conducted by PSHRM and Engage Consulting to study human resource management practices and work environments in over 160 companies from all over Pakistan.

PTCL won the award for the “Most Improved Score” while Ufone bagged the accolade for the “Best Place to Work (Telecom Industry)”.

Syed Zulfiqar Ali Zaidi, Group EVP HR Strategy, Digitalization & Governance (PTCL & Ufone), represented the group at the event.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resources Officer PTCL Group, expressed his delight by saying, “I am glad to accept the awards that recognize our efforts for making PTCL and Ufone inclusive, diverse and conducive workplaces for everyone alike.”

He added, “We have invested a lot of effort in creating an open, equitable, and meritorious work culture to spur initiative, innovation, and team building. PTCL Group endeavors to realize its vision on diversity and inclusion by providing equal growth opportunities for not only men but also women as well as differently-abled individuals.”

PTCL’s and Ufone’s recognition at the biggest gathering of the country’s HR fraternity will further solidify their resolve in providing a more productive work environment for their employees.