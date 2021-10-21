Which Team Has the Best Kit in T20 World Cup? [Pictures]

The 2021 T20 World Cup is off to a flyer with the first round almost nearing the end. The eight hopefuls have battled hard over the past few days to qualify for the Super 12s stage of the tournament and with just the last round of matches to go the race is still wide open.

The six associate teams along with regulars Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are vying for four spots in the next round of the tournament where they will join the top eight teams in T20I cricket. The preparations for the Super 12s stage are already underway with the top eight teams competing in warm-up matches to get ready for the mega event.

With the excitement of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the air, there is a lot of fanfare on various aspects of the tournament. One such aspect is the kits of the teams competing in the tournament. There is a lot of talk within the cricketing fraternity about the teams with the best kits in the tournament, so let’s have a look at the kits of all the teams and decide which one is the best.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan have opted for their traditional blue kit with red, black, and green in the jersey. The kit is quite similar to their usual kits.

Australia

Australia have unveiled two kits for the tournament. The first kit is a combination of yellow, green, and black while the second kit is the same one they wore at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s kit is simple dark green with a red patch on the shoulders. The kit looks uninspired with a basic design.

England

England have had a habit of changing their kits quite often. This time around they have opted for a unique red and light blue design on the jersey and will wear it with dark blue trousers.

India

India have opted for their traditional blue with orange. The jersey has a unique design and they have labeled it as the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’ representing the cheers of their billions of fans.

Ireland

Ireland have opted for a neon green kit with a dark blue design at the bottom and the shoulders. The kit looks exciting and we hope that Ireland puts in performances as bright as their kits.

Namibia

Namibia have a dark blue kit with a light blue design at the bottom and the top. This is a stark contrast to their usual light blue kits. The unique design makes it one of the best kits in the tournament.

Netherlands

The Netherlands have stuck with their traditional orange and dark blue combination. While the kit is decent, it is almost like their previous kits.

New Zealand

New Zealand have also opted for two kits in the tournament. The first kit is a combination of black and teal with a white feather across the jersey. The second kit is a combination of black and grey.

Oman

Oman have opted for a bright red with a green design at the bottom of the jersey.

Pakistan

Pakistan have stuck with their traditional combination of green and gold. The jersey incorporates a unique design all over the jersey which has added to the spice of the kit.

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea have a combination of black, red, and orange with a traditional design on their jersey. The jersey reflects the essence of the country.

Scotland

Scotland have opted for a unique design with different shades of purple. An interesting fact about Scotland’s kit is that it was designed by a 12-year old fan who won the competition held by Scotland Cricket.

South Africa

South Africa have also decided to go with two kits. The first one is a combination of yellow and green while the second kit incorporates a unique design with the base color of traditional green.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have also decided to go with two kits for the mega event. The first kit is a combination of blue and light blue while the second kit is a combination of dark blue and yellow. Both the kits have more or less the same design with a lion on the right side of the jersey.

West Indies

West Indies kit is a combination of maroon and yellow. The kit is similar to their previous kits with a few variations.

Which team has the best kit in the 2021 T20 World Cup? Write down your answers in the comments!