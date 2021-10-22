West Indies Women’s Team to Tour Pakistan in November

West Indies women’s cricket team has confirmed their tour of Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in November. The three ODIs will be played on 8, 11, and 14 November at National Stadium Karachi. The teams will travel to Zimbabwe to take part in World Cup qualifiers after the conclusion of the ODI series.

West Indies women last toured Pakistan in 2019 to play a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. Pakistan managed to win the ODI series 2-1 while they lost the T20I series by the same margin.

This will be Pakistan’s third bilateral series in the calendar year. Earlier this year, Pakistan toured South Africa where they lost both the ODI and the T20I series. Their second series in 2021 was their tour of West Indies in June-July for a three-match T20I series and a five-match ODI series. Pakistan lost in both formats.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja shared the details of the tour.

“This will be a great series for the promotion, publicity, and growth of women’s cricket in Pakistan, besides also providing both sides excellent opportunity to prepare for the World Cup qualifier,” Ramiz stated.

The West Indies women’s tour will be followed by their men’s team tour in December for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

“So, the Pakistan cricket fans can brace for some exciting and entertaining cricket in women’s and men’s cricket later this year,” Ramiz added.

Here is Pakistan women’s squad for the ODI series against West Indies and World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe: